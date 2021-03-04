A bomb scare at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district triggered panic on Thursday, reported NDTV. The authorities asked tourists to immediately vacate the monument after the Uttar Pradesh Police received a bomb threat call from an unidentified caller.

The monument has been shut and checks are on in its premises. A team of Agra Police and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel are at the spot. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in.

More details to follow.