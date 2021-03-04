The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced “metro man” Elattuvalapil Sreedharan its chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, The Indian Express reported.

The party’s Kerala unit President K Surendran announced the decision. “The party will soon release a list of other candidates as well,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Sreedharan, 88, had joined the BJP last month and had shown interest in contesting the elections.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. Currently, the BJP has only one MLA in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.