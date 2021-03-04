Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday expressed confidence that his party will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections, ANI reported.

“BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal,” he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru. “[Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee’s days as a chief minister are numbered. On May 3, West Bengal will have a BJP chief minister.”

He also accused Banerjee of carrying forward, what Surya called the “legacy of communists” of bloodshed and political murders in the state, and claimed that such incidents will come to an end once the BJP comes to power.

“We have proceeded phase-wise,” Surya said, while talking of his party’s prospects in the state elections. “We all saw results in the [2019] Lok Sabha elections and we are going ahead with the mantra of ‘19 mein half, 21 mein saaf’ [half the seats in 2019 and clean sweep in 2021].”

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The Trinamool Congress won 18, while the Congress bagged two seats.

The elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. The state will see a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and an alliance between Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front.