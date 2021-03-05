The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in an alleged money laundering case, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials. More details are not yet available about the case.

The 60-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been served a notice to appear at the headquarters of the investigating agency in Delhi. Officials told PTI that the case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mufti was released from detention after over a year on October 13 last year. She had been in detention under the Public Safety Act since August 5, 2019, the day the Centre abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, and bifurcated it into Union Territories.

Following her release, she joined hands with once rivals Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference and other parties to form the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. The alliance won over 100 seats in the District Development Council elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party.