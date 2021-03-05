The fire in Odisha’s Similipal National Park that was raging for nearly a week and caused widespread concerns among environmentalists has now been brought under control, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet on Friday. The environment minister claimed that no loss of life was reported.

However, unidentified officials told NDTV that the problem was far from over because of rising temperatures.

The fire at Similipal forests is now under control & no loss of life has been reported due to the incident.



The Similipal forests are invaluable,not just for India but for the entire world. I appreciate the efforts of forest officials to contain the fire.https://t.co/LWD2XxQjaM — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 5, 2021

Earlier this week, several environment activists tweeted images and videos of the fire which had affected eight out of 21 ranges of Simlipal in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, according to a tweet by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences.

“The #Simlipal Fires have raged for 10 days already, destroying much endangered flora and fauna, decimating medicinal plants and displacing countless wildlife & adivasi communities in 8 out of 21 ranges in Simlipal - Asia’s second largest biosphere reserve,” the institute said.

The #SimlipalFires have raged for 10 days already, destroying much endangered flora & fauna, decimating medicinal plants & displacing countless wildlife & adivasi communities in 8 out of 21 ranges in Simlipal - Asia's second largest biosphere reserve. #WorldWildlifeDay #WWD2021 — KISS - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (@kissfoundation) March 3, 2021

8 of 21 ranges in Simlipal are on fire destroying countless medicinal plants, killing wildlife species, including endangered and scarce ones, and displacing #adivasi communities. Join us in raising awareness to encourage a speedy response & way forward.#SimilipalBurning #odisha pic.twitter.com/P6jGiRg2gG — KISS - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (@kissfoundation) March 3, 2021

Mayurbhanj had devastating forest fires this past week, a week ago close to 50kg of ivory was found, a few months ago local youth reported on sand/timber mafias in Simlipal. Apart from a few state media, NO national media is covering Asia’s 2nd largest biosphere burning #Simlipal pic.twitter.com/4mvKeGIZ7k — Rahul (@SRahulM) March 3, 2021

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the situation at the national park and said that there was no loss of life or damage to big trees.

Officials informed that the forest fire is under control and there is no loss of lives or any damage to the big trees. An SOP has been issued to deal with the situation and senior officials are present on the spot to monitor the forest fire and give daily updates. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 3, 2021

However, conservationists working in Similipal said that several orchids and medicinal plants may have been burnt by the fire, the Hindustan Times reported. “It would take some time before the losses can be counted,” conservationist Vanoomitra Acharya told the newspaper. “It’s too early for anyone to say that there have been no losses.”

The forest department, meanwhile, has asked all district officers to submit a daily report on the number of fire points in their respective divisions, according to the Hindustan Times.