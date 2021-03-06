India on Saturday reported 18,327 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,11,92,088, data from the health ministry showed. The toll jumped by 108 to 1,57,656.

The number of active cases stood at 1,80,304, constituting 1.61% of the total infections. The recoveries reached 1,08,54,128.

As many as 1,94,97,704 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 14,92,656 received the shots on Friday.

A total of 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested for the coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. As many as 7,51,935 were tested on Friday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Maharashtra on Friday reported 10,216 new cases of coronavirus , taking the overall tally to 21,98,399. This was the first time in five months that cases surged past 10,000 in the state. The toll rose to 52,393, with 53 more fatalities.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 312 new cases. This is the highest number of daily infections in nearly one-and-a-half months. The total cases in the city went up to 6,40,494, while the active cases stood at 1,779. With three deaths, the toll jumped to 10,918.

On Friday morning, the Centre said that six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – accounted for 84% of the new cases the previous day. Overall, the country reported 16,838 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,11,73,761.

