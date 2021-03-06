A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work at a construction site, was rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The 45-year-old accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. On Friday, he was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for a day.

A case of abduction was registered at the Itawa police station on February 10. “The girl was rescued on Thursday from Pokaran, where she was held captive, repeatedly raped by the accused and forced to work at a construction site,” Itawa Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijayshankar Sharma told PTI.

The girl was sent to a shelter home in Kota after being produced before a child welfare committee. Kota Child welfare committee Chairperson Kaniz Fatima claimed that the girl, during counselling, said that she was drugged by the accused, and taken on a motorcycle to Sawaimadhopur and then to Pokaran.