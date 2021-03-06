Farmers who have been protesting for months against the new agricultural laws blocked a major highway outside New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of their campaign, NDTV reported.

Thousands of farmers have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. Farmers fear the policies will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime.

They have hunkered down with supplies which they say will last them for months, and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met. Many of them have died during the struggle, though the official count is not known.

On the 100th day of the agitation, the protestors said they will stop all traffic on the six-lane Kundli-Manesar Palwal Expressway for up to five hours to mark the “Black Day”.

Besides blocking roads, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of various farmer bodies that is spearheading the movement, has given a call to free the toll plazas near the highways, and wave black flags from offices and residences across the country.

Farmers block Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar.



Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) yesterday announced that the protesting farmers' will block Western Peripheral Expressway today from 11 am-4 pm. pic.twitter.com/m9cKqHmJ5y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2021

“We are completely prepared,” Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who is among the leaders at the forefront of the movement, told PTI. “Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we will not move from here.”

Farmers believe that after these 100 days, their movement will put a “moral pressure” on the government to agree to their demands. “This is because the weather will also worsen,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha spokesperson Darshan Pal, told Reuters. “It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again.”

Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders took place, but none of them could manage to end the deadlock. In January, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the laws until further orders.

Over 100 days & still Modi govt. has been a FAILURE in understanding the needs of the farmers from the 3 Farm Bills.



To intensify the ongoing protest, the farmers have urged people to boycott BJP politically. #FarmersCallBJPboycott pic.twitter.com/AWdgdbgLpa — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) March 6, 2021

The movement poses one of the biggest challenges to Modi since he took power in 2014, as he faces criticism from all sides, including from some allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjab quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre in September itself.

Another sign of impact was the Congress’ spectacular performance in the urban body polls held in Punjab last month.

The months-long protest have been largely peaceful but violence erupted on January 26, when a section of farmers veered off the planned route of a tractor rally, and stormed into the Red Fort in Delhi. The police responded by baton charging and using tear gas on the protestors, leading to the death of one farmer. Scores of protestors and police officials were also injured.

A government crackdown on the protests followed. More than 100 protestors were arrested in connection with the violence and several are missing. Internet was suspended and the protest sites were fortified with concrete, nails and even spikes.

The movement has also gained widespread support, including from teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and international celebrities such as pop singer Rihanna.

On Friday, women farmers participating in the protest were featured on the international cover of Time magazine’s March edition.