The Centre on Friday made it mandatory for all new cars to have airbags for front passenger seat in steps to improve safety in case of road accidents. Airbags for drivers was made mandatory in all cars since July 1, 2019.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a gazette notification announced the rule that will require all new vehicles manufactured on and after April 1 to have dual front airbags as standard fitment.

Existing vehicles, on the other hand, will be required to be sold with dual airbags from August 31, the ministry said.

“Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on front seat of a vehicle, next to driver,” the notification said. “This has been mandated as an important safety feature and is also based on suggestions of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety,”