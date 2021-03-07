Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the ruling Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will return to power in the upcoming state elections in Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported. The alliance also consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional party Pattali Makkal Katchi.

“I am assured about the outcome [of the polls], looking at the excitement of the people,” Shah said during his visit to the poll-bound state to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, the BJP’s candidate for bye-elections to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. The bye-poll will also be held along with the Assembly elections. The seat fell vacant after Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passed away due to coronavirus last year.

“We have started the campaign to take the BJP’s Lotus symbol door-to-door,” Shah said, according to The Indian Express. “I am confident that a coalition government of [the] AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed.”

During his visit, the home minister launched the party’s door-to-door campaign in Suchindram and took part in a roadshow in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari.

வெற்றிக்கொடி ஏந்தி; வெல்வோம் தமிழகம் நிகழ்ச்சியில், @BJP4TamilNadu சார்பில் கன்னியாகுமரி சுசீந்திரத்தில், வீடு வீடாக பிரச்சாரம். Launch of Vetri Kodi Eandhi, BJP TamilNadu's door to door campaign from Suchindram, Kanyakumari. https://t.co/evq8UVSu8v — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 7, 2021

கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டம் நாகர்கோவிலில், வெற்றிக்கொடி ஏந்தி; வெல்வோம் தமிழகம் மாபெரும் பேரணியில். Vetri Kodi Eandhi road show in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari. https://t.co/EIcOJxCWu7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 7, 2021

On Friday, the AIADMK finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP, allotting it 20 seats in the Assembly elections. The AIADMK’s main rival in the state, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has allotted 25 seats to ally Congress and six seats to the Communist Party of India. It has offered six seats to another ally Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, according to NDTV. Talks with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have still remained inconclusive.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly and the bye-poll to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.