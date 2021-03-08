Parliament: Rajya Sabha reconvenes, second leg of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls
The Opposition parties are likely to corner the Centre over fuel price rise.
The second leg of the Budget session commenced on Monday. However, the session which was earlier scheduled to end on April 8, may be curtailed as leaders from various parties have so requested to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The first leg of the Budget Session began on January 29 and concluded two days before schedule on February 13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1.
The government is likely to give priority to the passage of the Finance Bill for the current fiscal, which carries several tax proposals. Apart from that, government business includes consideration and passage of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.
Live updates
9.13 am: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “demand to celebrate International Womens’ Day and consider serious issues affecting women”, reports ANI.
9.10 am: Trinamool Congress writes to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking adjournment of second leg of Budget session, citing Assembly elections, reports ANI.
9.08 am: Second leg of Budget session begins with reconvening of Rajya Sabha, ANI reports.
9.05 am: The Congress will move an adjournment motion demanding a debate on the rising fuel prices in both Houses of Parliament, on the first day of the second part of the Budget session, The Hindu reports.
9.01 am: The government’s priority in the Parliament session will be to complete the Budget process, The Indian Express reports, quoting Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.
“However, the Prime Minister has already said that the government is ready for discussion on anything,” Muraleedharan says.
8.59 am: The second leg of the Budget session is likely to be curtailed as many MPs will be unavailable due to their campaigning commitments in the upcoming Assembly elections, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.58 am: Second leg of Budget session of the Parliament to begin today. The first leg of the Budget Session began on January 29 and concluded two days before schedule on February 13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1.