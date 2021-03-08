India on Monday registered 18,599 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,12,29,398, data from the health ministry showed. This was marginally lower from the 18,711 infections recorded on Sunday. The toll jumped by 97 to 1,57,853.

The active cases went up to 1,88,747, constituting 1.68% of the total infections. The recoveries reached 1,08,82,798. A total of 2,09,89,101 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of these, 66,666 were given on Sunday.

After recording a steady drop in cases, India is once again experiencing a surge of infections. Saturday was the first time in 36 days that the daily cases went over 18,000.

At least six states are seeing a strong resurgence of new infections of Covid-19 in recent weeks, the central government said on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The government deputed high-level teams comprising public health experts to two states of particular concern – Maharashtra and Punjab – to assist local governments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

Government experts said that a drop in testing, with a “particularly low share of gold-standard RT-PCR tests”, inadequate contact-tracing of positive cases and uncontrolled gatherings during the wedding season were some of the reasons behind the rise in cases, the newspaper reported.

However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan dismissed concerns about the situation, claiming that India was “in the end game of the pandemic”, reported PTI. He said people should trust the science behind vaccines and ensure that their near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the Union government to spend more on research related to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also urged people to keep following all Covid-19 protocols and stressed that those with comorbidities should be extra cautious, according to PTI.

