The big news: Mamata Banerjee criticises PM for renaming Motera stadium, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CJI said that SC ‘has highest respect for women’ after his remark in a ruling sparked a row, and Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation worsened.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘One day India will be renamed after Narendra Modi,’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM: The chief minister was criticising the renaming of Gujarat’s Motera stadium.
- Supreme Court has highest respect for womanhood, did not ask rape accused to marry woman, says CJI Bobde: The chief justice said his comments made during the bail hearing in a rape case were ‘completely misreported’.
- ‘Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation alarming,’ says health minister; districts to decide on lockdowns: On Sunday night, the state reported 11,141 new cases – the highest in nearly five months.
- OTPs delayed, Aadhaar authentication service crashes as telecom companies implement SMS regulation: Operators have put the onus on telemarketers and individual businesses to comply with the standards laid out for services to continue smoothly.
- ‘Royal family was worried about how dark my son might be,’ says Meghan Markle: In an interview to Oprah Winfrey, Markle also spoke about how she struggled with suicidal thoughts to the point where life no longer seemed worth living.
- Shocked by casual manner in which Kashmiri journalists are routinely detained, says Editors Guild: The Guild demanded that the J&K administration create circumstances where the media can report and express opinions without ‘any fear or favour’.
- India planning to strengthen country’s cybersecurity after alleged Chinese malware attack, says report: A US-based firm had suggested a Chinese cyber campaign hit India’s power grid, resulting in a power blackout that brought Mumbai to a standstill in October.
- In Batla House encounter case, Ariz Khan held guilty of killing police officer, sentencing on March 15: Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the prosecution proved its case beyond all doubt.
- BJP has lost ‘moral right’ to rule Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah on ministers’ move to seek gag order: Six leaders approached a Bengaluru court after Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as the water resources minister after being accused of sexually harassing a woman.
- Republic TV is trying to play victim and get case moved to CBI, Mumbai police tell HC in TRP scam case: The police also sought the dismissal of Republic TV’s petition for a line-to-line explanation of the investigation, saying that it was not possible.