Budget session: Both Houses adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition protests against fuel price rise
The Parliament resumed its normal morning schedule from Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were on Tuesday adjourned till 12 noon as the Opposition shouted slogans against fuel price rise.
Both the Houses of the Parliament will work from 11 am to 6 pm, instead of holding staggered sessions, from Tuesday. Up until now, the Rajya Sabha used to meet in the morning, while the Lok Sabha convened in the evening.
On Monday, the Parliament reconvened for the second leg of the Budget Session. The session witnessed multiple adjournments as the Opposition staged protests against the sharp increase in fuel prices.
Live updates
11.25 am: Both the Houses of the Parliament are adjourned till 12 noon as the Opposition shouts slogans against fuel price rise
11.22 am: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh says the members will sit in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with physical distancing rules in place, ANI reports. “142 seats have been made available in RS chamber and remaining members to sit in the Gallery.”
11.15 am: From Tuesday, both the Houses of the Parliament will work from 11 am to 6 pm, instead of holding staggered sessions. Up until now, the Rajya Sabha used to meet in the morning, while the Lok Sabha convened in the evening.
11.06 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Parliament reconvened for the second leg of the Budget Session. The first phase of the session began on January 29 and concluded two days before schedule on February 13.
- The Parliament session witnessed multiple adjournments as the Opposition staged protests against the sharp increase in fuel prices.
- Nearly 145 Lok Sabha MPs from election-bound states requested Speaker Om Birla to curtail the Budget session.
- The government told the Parliament that more than 10,000 companies shut down voluntarily between April 2020 and February this year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was served a notice on a privilege motion moved against her for her remarks in Lok Sabha last month on former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.