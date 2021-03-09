Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19,” she said in the post. “He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Neetu Kapoor herself had tested positive for the infection in December last year.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,12,44,786., data from the health ministry showed. The toll jumped by 77 to 1,57,930.