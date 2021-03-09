The Centre on Tuesday clarified that there was no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in Rajasthan, after the state government said it had urgently sought more supplies to continue with its inoculation drive.

“There have been some news reports suggesting impending shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Rajasthan,” the health ministry said. “The factual position is that there is no shortage of vaccines with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday [Monday] night.”

The government added that it was continuously monitoring availability of vaccines supply in all states and union territories and providing them doses as per the requirement.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma had told NDTV that the state had vaccine stock for only three days. “We asked for 60 lakh vaccines needed in March alone to continue the drive as is,” Sharma said. “If we don’t get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way. If we don’t have the stock, how will the drive run?”

Sharma had on Monday also said that there were not enough vaccines for the 67 lakh beneficiaries in the state, ANI reported. “I have requested 60 lakh more doses,” he had added. “We have been assured by the Centre of receiving required doses in March.”

Rajasthan has reduced the speed of vaccination to deal with the shortage, according to NDTV. Only the beneficiaries who needed their second dose were inoculated on Tuesday, according to the news channel. The state has so far reported more than 3.21 lakh coronavirus cases and 2,789 deaths.

India on Tuesday registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 1,12,44,786. The toll rose by 77 to 1,57,930.

A total of 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. A record 20,19,723 doses were given on Monday, the government said.