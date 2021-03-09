The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday searched the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha, who has been fighting cases on behalf of many accused in the large-scale communal violence that broke out in the Capital in February 2020. The police had searched Pracha’s office in December too.

Pracha told Scroll.in that the raid took place when he and his associates were not in the office. “Our office was locked and they [the police] knew that I would not be there because I would be undertaking a cross-examination of a Special Cell case only, in which the senior investigating officer is the same,” he said. “So they knew that I would not be there. They still chose a date where I will not be there in the office.”

An associate from Pracha’s office, who did not wish to be identified, told Scroll.in that more than 100 policemen were at the office. The associate added that the search began at 12.30 pm and is still underway.

“They want the laptops and computers, they are saying they need some meta data of the emails when we are saying we have sent the emails from our email ID, so there is no doubt about it,” the associate said. “They are saying they have to take all the computers for this.” The official added that Pracha will move the court against the raid.

Following the December raid, the lawyer had said that the police seized his computer and laptop. Meanwhile, the police claimed that they were searching for “incriminating documents” and “metadata of outbox” of the official email address of Pracha’s firm.

The police action against Pracha had triggered outrage, with many pointing out that it brazenly violated attorney-client privilege.

Pracha then moved the Patiala House trial court, seeking preservation of copies of the video footage of the raids on his office. The court asked for footage of the search and directed the police to submit a status report.

In August last year, the Delhi Police had filed a first information report against Pracha, alleging that the advocate had “tutored” victims to give false statements in riot-related cases. Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav ordered the police commissioner to issue directions to the special cell or crime branch to probe the allegations against the lawyer. Pracha had denied the allegations.

Also read:

Delhi riots

Clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and 26, 2020, in North East Delhi, killing 53 people and injuring hundreds. The Delhi Police were accused of either inaction or complicity in some instances of violence, mostly in Muslim neighbourhoods.

The Delhi Police claim the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and was hatched by those who organised the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. They further claimed the protestors had secessionist motives and were using “the façade of civil disobedience” to destabilise the government. The police have arrested several activists and students based on these “conspiracy” charges.

Two chargesheets have been filed so far in connection with the violence. In September, a case of rioting was registered at the Khajuri Khas Police Station in which 15 people, including suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested. All the 15 have been accused under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The 17,000-page chargesheet was filed at Karkardooma court.

On November 22, the Delhi Police filed a supplementary chargesheet against former student leader Umar Khalid and two other Jawaharlal Nehru University student activists Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan in the case. In the 200-page chargesheet, the police claimed that Khalid had “remotely controlled” the violence. The former JNU student was accused of orchestrating the violence during United States President Donald Trump’s visit to Delhi.