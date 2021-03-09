A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat quits: His resignation came amid speculation that the party wanted a change in the state’s leadership after complaints from MLAs about the chief minister’s “style of governance”.
  2. India summons British envoy, objects to UK Parliament discussion on farmers protest: The Indian High Commission also criticised the debate. Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended the interim protection from coercive action to advocate Nikita Jacob and climate activist Shantanu Muluk.
  3. GoM’s report to stem negative narrative shows ‘draconian attitude’ of government, says Editors Guild: The association demanded the government make it clear that it is committed to the plurality of views in the media.
  4. NHRC issues notices to Centre and Jharkhand government after report on pension delays: The statement was issued a week after Scroll.in published a report on the five-month delay in disbursement of social security pensions in the state.
  5. Lockdown imposed in 16 hotspots of Thane till March 31, fresh restrictions in Nashik: On Tuesday, India registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,12,44,786. Meanwhile, a study in medical journal Lancet declared Covaxin “safe” and “immunogenic with no serious side effects”.
  6. Kamal Haasan’s MNM to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu polls: Actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam quit the alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission to stop it from holding the Assembly elections in West Bengal in eight phases.
  7. Advocate Mehmood Pracha moves court against second Delhi Police raid at office: He has been fighting cases on behalf of many accused in the large-scale communal violence that broke out in the Capital in February 2020.
  8. Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on petition challenging new digital media guidelines: The court will hear the matter on April 16. 
  9. NGO moves SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls in four states, UT: The Association for Democratic Reforms said the sale of any more electoral bonds would lead to increase in illegal funding of political parties.
  10. Suspend all commercial ties with Myanmar military, 30 Indian civil society members tell MEA: The signatories saw this as a crucial step in supporting regional efforts to restore democratic order and peace in the neighbouring country. 