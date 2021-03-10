The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced that Tirath Singh Rawat will become the next chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post, NDTV reported. His oath taking ceremony will take place at 4 pm.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the chief of the saffron party in Uttarakhand in 2013-’15. He has also been an MLA from the state in the past. The party chose him over other senior leaders, including Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The decision to appoint him chief minister in place of Trivendra Singh Rawat was taken at a meeting of BJP leaders in Dehradun, according to News18.

Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as the chief minister at 4 pm today.

Trivendra Rawat had on Tuesday said he would quit after he met Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya. The development came amid speculation that the party wanted a change in the state’s leadership after complaints from MLAs about the chief minister’s “style of governance”.

“The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years,” Trivendra Rawat had said on Tuesday. “I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has decided that the opportunity to serve as chief minister should be given to someone else now.”

Trivendra Rawat was announced as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate after the party swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state Assembly. He had won the Assembly elections from Doiwala.

The 60-year-old was one of the three deputies Union Home Minister Amit Shah worked with in Uttar Pradesh before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Rawat served the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP, from 1983 to 2002.