Two days after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in her village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, her father was killed in a road accident on Wednesday outside a hospital where she had gone for a medical checkup, NDTV reported.

The teenage girl, who lives in a village that comes under Sajeti police station, was allegedly abducted and raped by two men from the same area. A case was registered by the police on charges of criminal intimidation and gangrape.

The father of the main accused, Golu Yadav, is a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police in the Kannauj district, located at a distance of about 100 km from Kanpur.

The girl’s family alleged that the accused had been threatening them ever since the case was filed. They said that the police was complicit in the crime. “As soon as we filed the complaint, the elder brother of the main accused started threatening us,” a family member told NDTV on Tuesday. He also warned that his father is a sub-inspector.

A day later, the father died in a car crash. “While the medical examination was on, the father stepped out for a cup of tea,” Kanpur police chief Preetinder Singh said. “At the time, we have learnt that he was involved in a truck accident. He was rushed to a Kanpur hospital, but he had died.”

The police official added that they have registered a case in the death, and were investigating the matter.

Another senior police officer, Brijesh Shrivastava, told NDTV that the police have formed five teams to investigate the case. “The father filed a rape case and we had immediately acted on it,” he added.

The death of the father led to protests in the area as some locals blocked the Kanpur-Sagar Highway, demanding swift action, reported News18.

Amid outrage, the Uttar Pradesh Police, in a tweet, directed the police force of Kanpur to “carry out swift investigations” in both the cases. It also ordered authorities to ensure that the truck involved in the accident is seized.