The West Bengal Police on Thursday registered a case in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram district, PTI reported. The first information report was lodged on a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader Shiekh Sufian.

Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram, where she will take on her former aide and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari. The incident took place while the chief minister was coming from a temple in Reyapara on Wednesday.

Banerjee alleged that the attack was a conspiracy against her. She said that she was intentionally shoved by four to five people who had entered the crowd, and pushed her, and that no police officer was present at the scene.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said it will complain to the Election Commission that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “spreading lies” about the attack on her in Nandigram district, NDTV reported. The saffron party alleged the Trinamool Congress chief was trying to gain political mileage ahead of the Assembly elections.

A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Election Commission officials in Kolkata on Thursday to complain about the chief minister, the channel reported. A three-member TMC delegation, led by state minister Partha Chatterjee, will also meet the poll panel to lodge their own complaint in the incident, according to PTI.

In the BJP camp, party leaders Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria will lead the delegation, according to News18. They are expected to demand the poll panel to conduct a detailed inquiry into the attack.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident from the local administration of Purba Medinipur after the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint. Several party leaders have blamed the BJP for orchestrating the attack on Banerjee, a charge the saffron camp denies.

Banerjee is currently undergoing treatment at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, or SSKM hospital in Kolkata. A doctor said the Trinamool Congress chief sustained “severe bone injuries” in her left ankle and foot, besides wounds on her right shoulder, forearm and neck.