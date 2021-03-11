Duchess of Sussex Meghan has filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV related to television host Piers Morgan’s comments on her mental health, CNN reported on Wednesday. Morgan, the co-host of “Good Morning Britain” on ITV news, resigned on Tuesday.

Meghan is understood to have filed the complaint before Morgan’s resignation, AFP reported, citing British news agency Press Association. ITV received as many as 41,000 complaints against Morgan who was severely criticised for saying that he “didn’t believe a word” of Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan revealed in the interview that she had suicidal thoughts while she was in Britain. She also levelled accusations of racism against the royal family.

According to CNN, Meghan complained to ITV about the impact Morgan’s remark could have on other people. It also spoke about how the TV host’s comment could possibly disregard the seriousness of mental health troubles. The complaint was not about Morgan’s repeated criticism of Meghan.

Morgan had walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday after his co-host Alex Beresford defended Meghan and criticised him for his remarks.

Watch: Piers Morgan walks off ‘Good Morning Britain’ show after being called out by co-presenter

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his comments. “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” he said. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace also broke its silence on the interview on Tuesday, saying the allegations of racism levelled by the couple were taken very seriously.

The short statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth came nearly two days after Meghan opened up to Winfrey about her mental health struggles, and revealed that a member of the royal household was concerned about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

The monarch expressed her sadness on learning exactly how challenging the couple had found life as working royals, though she said “some recollections” of events differed. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the Buckingham Palace said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The couple, who stepped back from life as senior royals and moved to the United States last year, do not plan to comment on the Queen’s statement, a spokesperson had told CNN.