Amid controversy on Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William on Thursday said that the British royal family was not racist, Reuters reported.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” William said in response to a reporter’s question, during a visit to a school in east London, Reuters reported. William added that he had not spoken to Harry since the interview.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do,” William said, according to Reuters.

William’s comment came a day after the Buckingham Palace broke its silence on Tuesday with a short statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the Buckingham Palace said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

In the interview on Sunday, Meghan had revealed she contemplated suicide, and that a member of the royal household had raised concerns about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Harry had mentioned William in the interview, suggesting that there was “space” in his relationship with his brother. He had spoken about how distant he had become from the other members of his family, saying that his father had stopped taking his calls at one point. The couple had stepped back from life as senior royals and moved to the United States last year.