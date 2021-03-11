The Congress on Thursday appointed Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as its leader in the Lok Sabha for the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, ANI reported.

Bittu will replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he and the party’s deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi will stay busy with campaigning for Assembly elections, the Congress said in a statement to Lok Sabha speaker, according to ANI.

Bittu, 45, is a three-time MP, since winning his first election from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, according to NDTV. In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, he won from the Ludhiana seat. The Congress MP was appointed the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha in August last year.

Bittu is also the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995, and has been one of the prominent leaders of Congress during the farmers’ protest, according to NDTV.