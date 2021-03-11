The big news: Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace after attack on her, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre asked Maharashtra, Delhi not to lower guard amid rising Covid cases, and Covaxin got DGCI’s approval to drop ‘clinical trial mode’ tag.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee, in video from hospital, asks supporters to keep calm and maintain peace: Meanwhile, the West Bengal police registered a case in connection with the attack; while doctors said the chief minister has suffered sustained “severe bone injuries” in her left ankle and foot.
- Centre cautions Delhi as it reports 409 Covid-19 cases – the highest in more than two months: The Union health ministry also expressed concern about the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
- Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can drop ‘clinical trial mode’ tag, no consent form needed anymore: The DCGI’s decision is based on the interim efficacy data released by the company. Meanwhile, India registered 22,854 coronavirus cases – the highest in about two-and-a-half months.
- Farmer body calls for boycott of MLAs who voted in favour of BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana: Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responded to the controversy about a debate in the British Parliament on the farmers’ protest, saying that elected representatives in democracies have the liberty to air their views.
- Ruckus erupts in Delhi Assembly after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s comment on February 2020 violence: The MLA accused a political party of playing a role in the violence.
- ‘We’re very much not a racist family,’ says Prince William: Meanwhile, Meghan has filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV related to television host Piers Morgan’s comments on mental health.
- No PM photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound states as Centre adds ‘necessary filters’: The decision was taken in compliance of the Election Commission’s order last week to remove the prime minister’s photo on the certificates in view of the elections.
- Congress writes to EC accusing CM Pinarayi Vijayan of violating Model Code of Conduct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had claimed that the chief minister made policy announcements after election dates were declared.
- Interpol issues notice against spiritual leader accused of sexually abusing minors in Delhi: The abuses at Virendra Deo Dixit’s “spiritual university” in Delhi were uncovered in 2017.
- Karnataka HC directs media to strictly adhere to programming code on plea on breach of privacy: A BJP member in his petition said media houses violated the privacy of party leader Ramesh Jarkiholi by airing purported explicit videos of him.