Mamata Banerjee, in video from hospital, asks supporters to keep calm and maintain peace: Meanwhile, the West Bengal police registered a case in connection with the attack; while doctors said the chief minister has suffered sustained “severe bone injuries” in her left ankle and foot. Centre cautions Delhi as it reports 409 Covid-19 cases – the highest in more than two months: The Union health ministry also expressed concern about the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can drop ‘clinical trial mode’ tag, no consent form needed anymore: The DCGI’s decision is based on the interim efficacy data released by the company. Meanwhile, India registered 22,854 coronavirus cases – the highest in about two-and-a-half months. Farmer body calls for boycott of MLAs who voted in favour of BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana: Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responded to the controversy about a debate in the British Parliament on the farmers’ protest, saying that elected representatives in democracies have the liberty to air their views. Ruckus erupts in Delhi Assembly after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s comment on February 2020 violence: The MLA accused a political party of playing a role in the violence. ‘We’re very much not a racist family,’ says Prince William: Meanwhile, Meghan has filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV related to television host Piers Morgan’s comments on mental health. No PM photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound states as Centre adds ‘necessary filters’: The decision was taken in compliance of the Election Commission’s order last week to remove the prime minister’s photo on the certificates in view of the elections. Congress writes to EC accusing CM Pinarayi Vijayan of violating Model Code of Conduct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had claimed that the chief minister made policy announcements after election dates were declared. Interpol issues notice against spiritual leader accused of sexually abusing minors in Delhi: The abuses at Virendra Deo Dixit’s “spiritual university” in Delhi were uncovered in 2017. Karnataka HC directs media to strictly adhere to programming code on plea on breach of privacy: A BJP member in his petition said media houses violated the privacy of party leader Ramesh Jarkiholi by airing purported explicit videos of him.