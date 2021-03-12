India on Friday registered 23,285 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,13,08,846, data from the Union health ministry showed. The new cases were the highest in over two months. The country’s toll rose to 1,58,306 as 117 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases, which has been a cause of concern for the central government, rose by 8,011 in the last day. The overall tally of active cases went up to 1,97,237. More than 1.09 crore people in India have recovered from the infection.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were among the states witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 14,317 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily infection count this year – pushing the tally in the state to 22,66,374. Maharashtra’s toll rose by 57 to 52,667. The state has more than 1 lakh active cases and 1,09,38,146 recoveries.

The Centre on Thursday said it was very worried about the situation in Maharashtra. At a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said eight of the 10 Indian districts with the highest number of active cases were in Maharashtra. These are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has enforced fresh restrictions in several districts. On Thursday, a complete lockdown was announced in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. All shops and establishments, except those which offer essential services, will be shut during this period.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the lockdown may soon be imposed in other places also to combat the surge.

Maharashtra Immunisation Officer DN Patil told The Indian Express that the state had sufficient vaccines for now. “I can’t say today that it will last for a month but this is an ongoing process and the stock gets replenished,” he added. Patil also said that Maharashtra has asked for asked the Centre for 12 lakh more vaccine doses.

The Centre also issued a warning to Delhi and its neighbouring areas as the Capital on Thursday reported 409 new coronavirus cases – the highest count in more than two months. Delhi’s overall count rose to 6,42,439. Three more deaths pushed the toll to 10,934.

More than 4.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, government data showed. The total number of vaccines administered in the country stood at 2,61,64,920.

India will manufacture Johnson & Johnson’s single dose coronavirus vaccine as part of the initiative of the Quad group of countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga will participate in the first-ever leaders’ meeting of the Quadrilateral Framework on Friday.

Global updates

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 11.85 crore people and killed over 26.29 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 6.71 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.

On Thursday, Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine amid concerns of patients developing blood clots post inoculation.

Meanwhile, all remaining restrictions in New Zealand’s Auckland city were lifted on Friday it reported no locally-transmitted cases for two weeks, Reuters reported.