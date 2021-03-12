West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Friday discharged from the hospital, two days after she was injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram, reported NDTV.

The doctors said that she has responded well to treatment. “Medical board felt she should be in hospital for 48 hours more for observation,” the doctors said in a statement. “She requested that she should be discharged. Heeding to her request she is being discharged with medical advice.” the doctors said in a statement.

The doctors said her injury was examined on Friday. “The haematoma [blood suffusion] has diminished considerably,” they added. “Ankle injury has shown much sign of improvement.”

Banerjee, who left the hospital in a wheelchair with her left foot plastered, greeted party workers gathered outside the Woodburn Block of the medical facility, reported The Telegraph. Her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, state minister Firhad Hakim and a few other party workers accompanied her.

Banerjee had sustained injuries after she was allegedly shoved by four to five men while campaigning in Nandigram. The attack took place while Banerjee was coming from a temple in Reyapara on Wednesday. Doctors at the state-run Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research hospital had said that she sustained severe injuries on her leg. They said she had suffered wounds in her neck, shoulder and waist as well.

Banerjee and her party had alleged that it was a conspiracy to stop the TMC chief from campaigning. She said that she was intentionally shoved by four to five people who had entered the crowd, and that no police officer was present at the scene. She had also alleged that the attack was a conspiracy against her.

Earlier on Friday, a six-member TMC delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission and reiterated allegations that the party chief was targeted as part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy”. The memorandum cited social media posts and photos related to BJP leaders to suggest that the alleged attack on Banerjee was planned.

However, Opposition parties in West Bengal, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and the Congress, have dismissed Trinamool Congress’s allegation as baseless and termed it as a political “drama” to gain sympathy votes.