Sachin Vaze, a senior police officer of the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, filed an anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. Vaze has been accused of the alleged murder of Mumbai-based automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiren.

Hiren was the reported owner of an SUV that was found with explosives outside Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. He was found dead near Mumbai on March 5.

The Thane sessions court posted the plea for hearing on March 19, and directed the investigating officer in the case to file his response in an affidavit, PTI reported.

Vaze, who was the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s assistant police inspector, has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre unit till the investigation into the death of Hiren is completed. Earlier, Vaze was the investigating officer in the bomb scare case before Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Alakhnure replaced him.

In her statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Hiren’s wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that her husband was murdered and that Vaze was involved. She also claimed that Vaze had asked her husband to get arrested in the case, and promised to bail him out in a few days.

The case so far

Twenty gelatin sticks were recovered from a black Scorpio found less than two kilometres from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia on February 25. The police had said that the gelatin recovered from the car was the commercial type that is used in mining and construction.

The police then located Mansukh Hiren, who was the SUV’s registered owner. He told the police that his car broke down on February 16, after which he parked it on the Mulund-Airoli Link Road. He alleged that the vehicle was stolen from there.

Hiren’s body was recovered from a creek near Mumbai last week. The police said that he died by suicide. The Opposition in Maharashtra, however, claimed that the death was suspicious and demanded that the case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

The Maharashtra ATS filed a murder case on Monday. However, the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there was something “fishy” about the NIA taking over the investigation into the bomb threat. Deshmukh had also clarified on Monday that the state ATS will alone investigate the death of the reported owner of the explosives-laden car.