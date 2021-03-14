A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Rawalpora area of Shopian district on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Security forces said that two more suspected militants were still hiding a inside a house in the area, according to NDTV. The operation was being jointly carried out by the police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force.

One M4 rifle and other ammunition was recovered from the site, they said, the channel reported.

The gunfight broke out after the security forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation upon receiving inputs about the presence of suspected militants in the Rawalpora village.

However, the operation had to be halted as five villagers, who were taken by the forces to “guide them in the search operation”, were trapped in the target house, NDTV reported. “They all were safely taken out before we launched an assault on hiding terrorists” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told the channel.