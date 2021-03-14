The Election Commission of India on Sunday ruled out a conspiracy in the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram district, saying there was no evidence to support the claim, PTI reported. The poll panel concluded that Banerjee’s injuries were because of lapses on the part of her security personnel.

Banerjee was injured on March 10 while campaigning in the district, where she is pitted against her former aide and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari. She sustained severe bone injuries on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report prepared by the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. She was discharged on March 12.

The Election Commission had sought a report on the incident from the local administration of Purba Medinipur after the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint. The commission reviewed reports sent by the state government as well as its two poll observers, according to PTI. Based on these reports, the poll panel blamed the chief minister’s security personnel for Banerjee not using a bullet proof or armoured vehicle.

The chief minister had alleged that the attack on her was a political conspiracy. She said that she was intentionally shoved by four to five people who had entered the crowd, and that no police officer was present at the scene.

On March 11, a six-member Trinamool Congress delegation had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, reiterating allegations that the party chief was targeted as part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy”. The memorandum cited social media posts and photos related to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy ahead of state elections. A delegation of the saffron party, too, met the poll panel, and submitted a memorandum seeking an investigation into the incident.

On the same day, the West Bengal police registered a case in connection with the attack. The first information report was lodged on a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sufian. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.