The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The party also unveiled its third list for the Assam elections, and those for the third and fourth phase of elections in West Bengal.

“Metro man” Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, Tamil actor Khushboo Sundar, Union minister Babul Supriyo and MP Locket Chatterjee are among the big names announced by the BJP.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 6. Assam will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6, while the West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases. The results will be announced on May 2.

Here are the state-wise lists of candidates announced by the BJP.

Kerala

In Kerala, the BJP will contest 115 out of 140 seats, the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh announced on Sunday. However, the party list comprised only 112 candidates.

Sreedharan will contest the elections from Palakkad, while the party’s state chief K Surendran will fight from Manjeshwaram and Konni constituencies. Former Union minister KJ Alphons will contest the elections from the Kanjirappally Assembly seat.

Here is a full list of the candidates:

List of 112 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Kerala finalised by BJP CEC. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/6OHMiDYE7e — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2021

Tamil Nadu

For Tamil Nadu, the BJP released a list of 17 candidates. The party will fight in 20 seats. It is in an alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other smaller parties in the state.

Khushboo Sundar will contest elections from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai. The BJP’s women’s cell president Vanathi Srinivasan will contest against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan from the Coimbatore South seat. BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan has been fielded from Dharapuram.

Here are the other candidates:

List of 17 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Tamil Nadu finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/hvK0Q67Kcd — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2021

Assam

For Assam also, the BJP released a list of 17 candidates. Hasinara Khatun will contest elections from Baghbar, while Suman Haripriyan will fight from the Hajo Assembly constituency.

List of 17 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Assam finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/OHCGZZZkDi — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2021

West Bengal

The BJP released a list of 27 candidates for the third phase of West Bengal elections and 36 for the fourth phase.

Babul Supriyo will contest elections from Tollygunge in Kolkata. Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chinsurah constituency in Hooghly, while Swapan Dasgupta will contest from Tarkeshwar.

Last week, the BJP had released the first list of 57 candidates for the elections in West Bengal. The party fielded Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the crucial Nandigram constituency.