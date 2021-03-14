A look at the headlines right now:

EC suspends police officers for allegedly failing to provide security to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram: The Election Commission also said that the alleged attack on the West Bengal CM was not a conspiracy, according to several reports. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee led a rally in Kolkata on a wheelchair and said she “won’t bow down” in front of anyone.

BJP announces candidates for TN, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls: ‘Metro man’ Elattuvalapil Sreedharan and Khushboo Sundar are among the saffron party’s candidates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK promises free washing machines, government jobs in manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections: The party also said that it will request the Centre to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act and promised to waive off education loans.

Muslim boy allegedly thrashed for entering temple to drink water in Ghaziabad, two arrested: The accused were identified as caretakers of the temple.

India’s $5 trillion-economy goal was aspirational, not carefully computed, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor also warned that the introduction of drastic changes to the monetary policy could upset the bond markets.

Safoora Zargar’s arrest violated international human rights treaties, says UN panel: The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that Zargar was arbitrarily detained, and that the government should provide her compensation.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till March 25 in Ambani bomb scare case: The police officer alleged that he was being falsely implicated by his colleagues in the force.

India records 25,320 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in state: The country’s toll rose to 1,58,604, with 158 deaths reported in 24 hours. Active cases went up to 2,10,544.

Upendra Kushwaha’s party returns to JD(U) eight years after split: Kushwaha referred to the merger of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Janata Dal (United) as a homecoming.

NGO director in Jharkhand held for allegedly sexually assaulting more than 15 girls: The police said the accused sexually harassed the girls on the pretext of giving them a ‘tolerance test’.

