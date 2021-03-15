India on Monday registered 26,291 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,13,85,339, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest single-day rise in infections in nearly three months, according to Mint.

The country’s toll rose to 1,58,725, with 118 deaths reported in 24 hours. Active cases went up by 8,718 to 2,19,262. The number of recoveries reached 1,10,07,352.

As many as 1,40,880 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, taking the tally to 2,99,08,038, government data showed.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Maharashtra recorded this year’s highest one-day spike of 16,620 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state 23,14,413, reported NDTV. The toll went up by 50 to 52,861.

Amid the surge in cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that he would be forced to announce another lockdown if people did not cooperate and take safety precautions against the spread of Covid-19. “For the last one month, Covid-19 is getting beyond control and numbers are going up. I have called a meeting with experts on Monday. I have just one request that if you [citizens] do not want a lockdown, if all activities should continue like now, people should cooperate,” Yediyurappa said.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary of Health Rajeev Arora said that the state will hold a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, India’s inoculation drive against the coronavirus has now become the second-largest in the world only after the United States, reported the Hindustan Times. India has administered on an average 12.6 lakh doses of vaccines every day last week, while the figure for the US is 25 lakhs.

On the other hand, government data showed that just over 3% of Delhi’s population has received at least a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far, according to the Hindustan Times. As on Sunday evening, 6,38,438 people received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in the national Capital, marginally more than 3% of Delhi’s nearly 2 crore population.

Global updates