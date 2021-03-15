The Makkal Needhi Maiam on Sunday alleged that party chief Kamal Haasan’s car was attacked by a man when the veteran actor was on his way to a hotel in Kancheepuram district after campaigning for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, PTI reported.

MNM leader and retired Indian Police Service officer AG Mourya said in a tweet that Haasan’s car windscreen was damaged and the man who “attempted to attack” him was handed over to the police. Suggesting that this was a planned incident, Mourya said the party will not be scared by such tactics. He also said Haasan will speak in Coimbatore on Monday.

An unidentified senior police officer told The New Indian Express that there was no damage to Haasan’s car and no first information report has been filed in the case yet. He said the man had stopped his vehicle to have a conversation with Haasan.

The actor-turned politician will contest April 6 elections from the Coimbatore South constituency. The MNM will contest 154 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, while its allies, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, will fight 40 seats each.