A gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district entered the third day on Monday, with at least two militants being killed so far. One of the militant was identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Sajjad Afghani was killed during Monday’s gunfight, the police said.

This came after one of the militants, identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba member Jehangeer Ahmad Wani, was killed on Sunday.

A team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force was carrying out the operation, according to The Hindu.

One AK-47 rifle with UBL shell and one US-made rifle’s M-4 carbine was recovered after the gunfight, reported ANI.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Afghani had played a significant role in recruiting militants in south Kashmir, especially from Shopian. “It is a big success to security forces and I congratulate them for this operation,” he said, according to The Kashmir Walla.

The operation was suspended on Sunday night to prevent collateral damage, the police officer said, adding that it resumed early on Monday morning. The security forces said that after a calm environment for about 24 hours, they were fired upon by the militants on Monday morning. At least three houses suffered damages during the operation, according to the police, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, two protestors, who were present in the area on Sunday to disrupt the gunfight, suffered a pellet injury during a rift with security forces. A police officer was also injured in the head after getting hit with a stone, reported Greater Kashmir.

Internet services remained suspended in Shopian for the third day on Monday.

The operation came five days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that they had busted modules of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba and arrested five people.