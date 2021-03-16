A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb on Tuesday, ANI reported. Twelve fire engines are at the spot.

The blaze was designated as a level-three fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to The Times of India.

The godown is situated in Khadakpada area of Goregaon (East). The blaze was first reported around 7 pm. It spread across a 20,000 square feet area, where small homes are also situated.

More details awaited.