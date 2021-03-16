A look at the headlines right now:

Not all banks will be privatised, says Sitharaman as over 10 lakh employees continue strike: The Union finance minister said the central government will ensure that the interests of every banking employee was ‘absolutely protected’. Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins NCP, says united Opposition should be BJP’s alternative: Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, quit the Congress on March 10. ‘AstraZeneca’s vaccine safe, being used world over’, says British PM amid fears of blood clot: Boris Johnson also spoke about the advantages of the vaccine, saying it was easier to distribute and store than other alternatives. PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha resigns, cites personal reasons: Sinha was first appointed a Officer on Special Duty in PM’s Office for a brief period, before he was made the principal advisor in September 2019. Congress alleges misuse of sedition law citing Disha Ravi case in LS, Centre says it’s state matter: Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the number of sedition cases filed in India since 2014 were ‘very low’. New Delhi most polluted Capital, 35 Indian cities among 50 with highest PM2.5 levels, says report: Swiss group IQAir, however, said that air quality in India had improved significantly during the coronavirus lockdown. Congress manifesto for TN polls promises law to protect inter-caste marriages, closure of liquor shops: State President KS Alagiri said that the party will provide tax exemptions for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years. Amit Shah frustrated about poor turnout at rallies, says Bengal CM, alleges conspiracy against TMC: The saffron party, on the other hand, criticised the West Bengal government about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Moderna begins testing its coronavirus vaccine on children: The clinical trial will enroll approximately 6,750 children in the US and Canada, aged between six months and 11 years. Catholic Church cannot bless same sex unions, says Vatican: The announcement was approved by Pope Francis, who last year endorsed same-sex civil union laws in an interview.