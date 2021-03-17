Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was on Wednesday found dead at his residence in Delhi’s North Avenue, NDTV reported. The Delhi Police are investigating whether he died by suicide and sent his body for postmortem examination.

The police received a call from a staffer after his door was closed, according to ANI. Reports said the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh was found hanging.

“It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe,” Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal told the Hindustan Times. “We’ll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people.”

The BJP cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting, scheduled for this morning, after news of Sharma’s death.

Sharma was born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014, and again re-elected from Mandi in the 2019 General Elections.