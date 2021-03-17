Hemant Nagrale was appointed as the new commissioner of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, ANI reported, quoting Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The previous Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh has been transferred and posted as directorate general, home guard, Deshmukh said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the investigation into the explosive-laden car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, PTI reported.

The development came two days after the Mumbai Police suspended Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze, a day after he was sent to the National Investigation Agency’s custody, in relation to the case.