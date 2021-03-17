The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday promised to provide minimum monthly income to all households if voted to power in the West Bengal Assembly elections. In its manifesto, the party also promised to generate 5 lakh jobs and deliver free monthly ration to 1.5 crore households.

West Bengal’s ruling party said it would also look into the possibility of including more communities under the Other Backward Class category, The Indian Express reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party’s 10 “Ongikars” or promises aim to build a stronger and more prosperous state.

Under its social security scheme, the Trinamool Congress will provide a monthly sum of Rs 500 to the women heads of General Category families and Rs 1,000 to those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

I humbly present my 10 ‘Ongikars’ to build a stronger & more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0xNtrt7GB — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2021

The Trinamool Congress also announced a new scheme for students, where they will be provided a credit card with a limit of Rs 10 lakh. They will only be charged 4% interest.

The party promised to halve the unemployment rate in West Bengal. It assured voters that 10 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be set up in the state to create more job opportunities. Trinamool Congress said its aim was to turn West Bengal into an industrial hub.

“We are creating a world class economy in Bengal,” Banerjee said while launching the manifesto, according to NDTV. “We want to create new jobs and a new path for the youth of Bengal. We have fallen back because of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Here are other highlights from TMC’s manifesto: