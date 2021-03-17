The big news: Mumbai, Delhi record highest rise in Covid cases since January, and other top stories
Other headlines: The TMC released its election manifesto for the Bengal elections, and Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as professor from Ashoka University.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra records biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases this year with 23,179 new cases: Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai registered highest daily infections since January, and Ahmedabad ordered the closure of zoo and public gardens amid a rise in cases. The Centre said earlier in the day that 17.6% of coronavirus vaccines were wasted in Telangana, while it was 11.6% in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CMs that India has to stop the second wave of coronavirus by taking quick and decisive actions.
- TMC promises minimum monthly income for every household in election manifesto: Mamata Banerjee’s party also promised to generate 5 lakh jobs and deliver free monthly ration to 1.5 crore households. Meanwhile, the TMC sought the cancellation of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination from Nandigram, while the EC told Mamata Banerjee not to “belittle” the institution with repeated innuendos.
- Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns as professor from Ashoka University: While the reasons for his resignation are not yet known, Mehta has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government.
- Hemant Nagrale appointed new Mumbai Police chief, replaces Param Bir Singh: The development came amid the the investigation into the explosive-laden car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.
- SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea alleging cancellation of over 3 crore ration cards: The petitioner said the ration cards in remote areas were cancelled for not being linked to Aadhaar.
- No decision yet on nationwide rollout of NRC, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: The MHA added that there was no provision of detention centres under the Citizenship Act 1955 and the National Register of Indian Citizens.
- Women who wear ripped jeans set a bad example, claims Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat: A minister in his government, Ganesh Joshi, added to the controversy by claiming that women should focus on their families.
- No decision taken on Nita Ambani’s appointment as visiting professor, claims BHU: Reliance Industries Limited called the reports on Ambani being invited to join the university ‘fake’.
- Allahabad University VC claims azaan disturbs her sleep, seeks ban on loudspeakers: Sangita Srivastava cited an Allahabad HC judgement from 2020 that said azaan was an essential part of Islam, but not its recitation through loudspeakers.
- Failure to recognise same-sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’, says Japan court in landmark verdict: The LGBTQ community in Japan has welcomed the ruling.