India on Thursday reported the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since early December with 35,871 new infections, data from the health ministry showed. Total cases in the country have now risen to 1,14,74,605, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The single-day jump of 35,871 cases was the highest in 102 days, according to PTI. As many as 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

Deaths increased by 172 to 1,59,216 in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,10,63,025 people in India have recovered from the infection, while the active caseload surged to 2,52,364.

The country has recorded more than 20,000 infections for eight consecutive days now.

Since starting the vaccination drive in mid-January, India has administered over 3.64 crore vaccine doses, the health ministry said in a statement. Of these, 14.03 lakh vaccine doses given till Wednesday 7 pm.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,03,13,163 samples were tested up to March 17. Of these, 10,63,379 were tested on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told state chief ministers that they need to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second peak of coronavirus infections. “If we don’t stop this pandemic right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak,” he said at a virtual meeting. “We do not have to create panic among people but need to take some initiatives to help people.”

India’s worst affected state, Maharashtra, on Wednesday registered 23,179 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections this year. Mumbai reported 2,377 new cases in the day – a huge jump compared to the 1,992 cases it recorded on Tuesday and the highest one-day rise this year.

At a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that about 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have seen the highest wastage, the government said.

Global updates