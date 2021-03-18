In his resignation letter to Ashoka University, political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta said he was quitting because it had become “abundantly clear” to him that his association with the university may be considered a “political liability”.

“My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens, is perceived to carry risks for the university,” Mehta wrote. “It is clear it is time for me to leave Ashoka.”

Mehta, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, had resigned as professor of the Ashoka University on Tuesday, less than two years after he stepped down as the university’s vice chancellor. The university had refused to say whether his writings and criticism were connected to the resignation. Economist Arvind Subramanian also quit after Mehta’s exit.

The resignations caused widespread anger among students and faculty members at Ashoka University, which describes itself as “a pioneer in its focus on providing a liberal education at par with the best in the world”.

The students said they were “extremely saddened” by the exit of Mehta and Subramanian, who were invaluable members of the Ashoka community. They also criticised the administration for failing to protect faculty members from “external pressures”.

The faculty, meanwhile, said the fact that Mehta’s resignation could be a direct consequence of his critical views about the government, set a “chilling precedent” for future.

Here’s the full text of Mehta’s resignation letter: