The Madhya Pradesh state transport authority on Thursday suspended the bus services to and from Maharashtra, reported the Hindustan Times. The ban will come into effect on Saturday and remain in force till March 31.

Maharashtra has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the state registered 25,833 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Its previous high was 24,886 cases on September 11

The decision to suspend bus services with Maharashtra was taken by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a review meeting on the coronavirus situation, according to News18. The movement of private vehicles between these states will not be banned as of now.

The government has already directed officials in border districts of the state to place passengers coming from Maharashtra in a week-long quarantine. During the review meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to make arrangements for administering Covid-19 vaccines to 5 lakh people per day.

“The infection is spreading again but we can’t ban economic activities,” Chouhan said. “Precautions are the best way to contain the spread.”

Meanwhile, the Barwani administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars more than four people to gather at one place, in the district amid a surge in coronavirus cases, reported ANI. The district administration also said that action will be taken against those not wearing masks.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 917 new infections, taking its Covid-19 tally to 2,71,957. The toll climbed by one to 3,894.