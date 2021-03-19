Mumbai on Friday reported 3,062 new cases of coronavirus, data from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed. The tally is the city’s highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to NDTV. Amid an alarming rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state capital has now logged high single-day spikes for several days. On Thursday, the city had registered 2,877 cases.

Ten people died of the virus in Mumbai on Friday, while there were 20,140 active cases in the city, according to BMC.

Meanwhile, the entire state of Maharashtra reported 25,681 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally up to 24,22,021, ANI reported. The number of cases is marginally lower than Thursday’s spike of 25,833 new cases – the highest since the outbreak.

The toll rose to 53,208, as 70 people succumbed to the virus. The active caseload in the state stood at 1,77,560.

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra government announced a new set of curbs to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. All offices, cinema halls and auditoriums in the state will operate with 50% attendance till March 31. Shopping malls will only allow entry to visitors wearing masks. Civic authorities in Mumbai made it mandatory for all malls to ensure that visitors carry a negative Rapid Antigen Test report with them.

The restrictions may get stricter as the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that imposition of a lockdown was an option to counter the fresh wave of cases. He, however, expressed confidence that people of the state will follow the existing restriction norms voluntarily. He also appealed to the people to get inoculated without any fear.