Delhi reported 716 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the national Capital’s tally up to 6,46,348, an official release from the chief minister’s office said. The number of cases marked the highest single-day spike this year, PTI reported. The toll went up to 10,953, with four more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The city’s active caseload stood at 3,165.

Delhi, like several other cities in the country, has witnessed a steady rise in cases over the last few days. The city reported 607 and 536 cases on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that all government hospitals in the city will continue vaccination processes till 9 pm from March 22. He said that the decision was taken in view of the rise in number of cases.

Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the covid cases, all Delhi Govt hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till atleast 9pm.



Adequate man power will be deployed to ensure the same.



I request Delhiites to follow proper protocols and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Q1aodNML4J — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 19, 2021

The decision came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to allow the inoculation of all citizens above 18. Kejriwal claimed that his government could vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if given the required permission.

The fresh wave of cases has led to new set of restrictions in several cities. The Maharashtra government announced a new set of curbs to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. All offices, cinema halls and auditoriums in the state will operate with 50% attendance till March 31. Shopping malls will only allow entry to visitors wearing masks. Civic authorities in Mumbai made it mandatory for all malls to ensure that visitors carry a negative Rapid Antigen Test report with them.

The state capital Mumbai on Friday recorded 3,062 new cases – the highest since outbreak of the pandemic.