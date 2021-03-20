India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 1,15,55,284 after 40,953 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 29, reported NDTV. There are 2,88,394 active cases and 1,11,07,332 people have recovered so far. As many as 188 more fatalities, pushed the toll to 1,59,558.

India’s fatality rate stood at 1.38% and recovery rate at 96.26%. A total of 4,20,63,392 people have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 27,23,575 received their shots on Friday alone.

Maharashtra reported 25,681 new cases in one day, taking the state tally up to 24,22,021. The toll rose to 53,208, as 70 people succumbed to the virus. The active caseload in the state stood at 1,77,560.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced a new set of curbs to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. All offices, cinema halls and auditoriums in the state will operate with 50% attendance till March 31. Shopping malls will only allow entry to visitors wearing masks. Civic authorities in Mumbai made it mandatory for all malls to ensure that visitors carry a negative Rapid Antigen Test report with them.

Delhi recorded 716 new cases, pushing the national Capital’s tally up to 6,46,348. The number of cases marked the highest single-day rise this year. The toll went up to 10,953, with four more fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

The Centre on Friday told the states that the surge in coronavirus cases was largely because people were not strictly observing safety norms, and directed them to address this problem.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 12.22 crore people and killed over 27.01 lakh, according to the John Hopkins University. Over 6.92 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.