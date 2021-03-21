Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak has started in the state, PTI reported.

“We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus,” Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru. “Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us.”

The health minister said that he will discuss the coronavirus situation in the state with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He added that the Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus has given clear guidelines on the measures to be taken to rein in the pandemic.

“We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts’ report,” Sudhakar warned.

The minister also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the surge in cases as bye-elections were round the corner and political parties will take part in activities.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 1,798 daily cases. This took the state’s tally to 9.68 lakh. It was the fifth consecutive day of recording over 1,000 infections. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,186 infections.

Several other states in India have also been alarmed by signs that a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic is building. India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 26. With 197 deaths, also the highest in 97 days, the toll climbed to 1,59,755.

Until last month, cases in the country had been declining steadily. But now six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh – account for 83.14% of the new infections.