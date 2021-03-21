A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Maharashtra logs record high of 30,535 new Covid cases, Mumbai reports highest-ever rise in infections: Mumbai residents can take the vaccine before their scheduled date, and India reported the highest daily coronavirus case count in nearly four months on Sunday.
  2. BJP releases manifesto in West Bengal, says CAA will be implemented in first meeting of Cabinet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah also promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs and free education for girls.
  3. Maharashtra home minister rebuts corruption charge by ex-Mumbai Police chief: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the allegations against Maharashtra home minister were ‘serious’.
  4. Mutant strains, lack of precautions leading to second coronavirus wave, says AIIMS chief: Karnataka’s health minister said that a second wave of cases has started in the state, and the central government warned Uttarakhand of a rise in ifections during the upcoming Kumbh mela.
  5. ‘Circumstances leading to my exit will not change for foreseeable future,’ says Pratab Bhanu Mehta: Mehta, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, had resigned as a professor from Ashoka University on March 16.
  6. Karnataka HC reinstates land denotification case against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa: The CM and ex-minister Katta Subramanya Naidu are accused of using their positions to allow releasing over 24 acres of government land to private players.
  7. Suvendu Adhikari’s father joins BJP at Amit Shah’s West Bengal rally: Sisir Adhikari said that he was forced to switch sides, as the leaders of the Trinamool Congress left him with no other option.
  8. Allahabad HC orders inquiry into allegations of threat to Hathras rape complainant’sfamily, counsel: The court warned that severe action will be taken against those disrupting the proceedings or threatening the family members of the woman or witnesses.
  9. Gujarat government refuses sanction to prosecute three police officers in Ishrat Jahan encounter case: The three accused and another retired officer have now filed applications before the court seeking ‘dropping of proceedings for want of requisite sanction’.
  10. Congress MPs distance themselves from Parliamentary panel report backing one of the farm laws: A report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution called for the implementation of Essential Commodities Act.