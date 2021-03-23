India on Tuesday registered 40,715 daily infections, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,16,86,796. The toll climbed by 199 to 1,60,166. Tuesday’s count is 13% lower than Monday’s tally.

There are 3,45,377 active cases and 1,11,81,253 people have recovered from the infection. India has so far administered 4,84,94,594 Covid-19 vaccine shots with 32,53,095 jabs given on Monday.

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said people need to follow coronavirus-related safety protocols if the state was to avoid another lockdown, reported PTI. Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if new cases continue to climb. Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of daily cases among all states in India. The state recorded 26,645 Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to The Indian Express.

A government committee has concluded that there was no increased risk of blood clotting following vaccinations with Covishield and Covaxin so far, reported The Indian Express. The decision to review adverse reactions came after many European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine amid cases of blood clots. The countries, however, restarted using the vaccine after the European drug regulator said the vaccine was safe.

The Karnataka government has made negative coronavirus certificate mandatory for people travelling to the state from Punjab and Chandigarh, as a measure to contain the spike in infections, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Haridwar district administration and Kumbh Mela authorities have stepped up the preparations to handle the spread of the coronavirus at the event, a day after the Union health secretary wrote to the state chief secretary about inadequate measures, reported the Hindustan Times.

